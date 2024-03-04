How to Negotiate a Higher Salary in Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Acne Studios, Tommy Hilfiger and AWWG.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
Slogan T-shirts, themed sneakers and marketing emails that mention the heritage celebration are rarer this year, as consumers grow tired of cash-in collections and corporate diversity efforts face a backlash. Some brands say they’re steering resources away from flashy gestures and towards more meaningful work.
As artificial intelligence continues to shape the fashion industry and its output, BoF Careers explores what AI’s advanced capabilities mean for the fashion workplace — and how the workforce could adapt to gain competitive advantage.