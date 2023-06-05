Announcing Alexander McQueen and Victoria Beckham

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Alexander McQueen is part of the Kering Group, a world leader in apparel and accessories which develops an ensemble of luxury, sport and lifestyle brands. Launched in 1992, Alexander McQueen is a brand which has become synonymous with modern British couture, celebrating the juxtaposition between fragility and strength, tradition and modernity, fluidity and severity.

The brand is recruiting for an assistant designer in jewellery, a creative pattern cutter and a senior VIP officer in London, as well as international positions like a marketing and communications director in Shanghai and a demand planner in Novara, Italy.

Victoria Beckham was founded in 2008 by the former pop star and Spice Girl, designed for the modern woman’s wardrobe. Developed at the Victoria Beckham atelier in London, the brand offering includes ready-to-wear, footwear, expertly crafted eyewear, and timeless leather goods. In 2019, Beckham also launched Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The Victoria Beckham brand is currently hiring for a wholesale executive, an e-commerce customer fulfilment manager and a finance assistant in London.



