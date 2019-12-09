default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Emilia Wickstead, Helmut Lang and Amiri.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from nearly 400 companies and more than 2,400 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Senior Designer, Emilia Wickstead — London, United Kingdom

Menswear Designer, AMIRI — Los Angeles, United States

Assistant Footwear Designer, Alexander McQueen — London United Kingdom

Senior Technical Designer, Men's Sweaters, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Assistant Designer, Denim, Tommy Hilfiger — New York, United States

Creative

Creative Producer, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

Senior Stylist, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Senior Music Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Art Director, Anest Collective — Shanghai, China

Graphic Designer, Cefinn — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Visual Merchandiser, Gucci — Paris, France

Buying Director, Women's, Gap — San Francisco, United States

Visual Merchandising Coordinator, Marc Jacobs — New York, United States

Assistant Buyer Womenswear, Fenwick — Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Merchandiser, Thread — London, United Kingdom

PR, Marketing and Communications

Communications Manager, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Business Brand Leader, L'Oréal Luxe — Paris, France

Marketing Coordinator, St. John — Irvine, United States

Public Relations Associate, Dreems — New York, United States

Social Media Editor, System Preferences — London United Kingdom

Production and Technical

Technical Design Assistant — Jeans/DenimHelmut Lang — New York, United States

Product Developer, Cecilie Bahnsen — Copenhagen, Denmark

Production Coordinator, Tibi — New York, United States

Production Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

Production Pattern Maker, Lafayette 148 New York — New York, United States

