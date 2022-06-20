The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and nearly 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Buying and Merchandising
Buyer, Mytheresa — London, United Kingdom
Associate Fashion Buyer, Ralph Lauren — Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland
Director of Merchandise Planning, Neiman Marcus — New York, United States
Assistant Merchant, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States
Visual Merchandising Production Manager, Burberry — Seoul, South Korea
Editorial and Media
Deputy Fashion and Beauty Editor, Citizen Femme — London, United Kingdom
Principal Content Designer, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Content and Social Assistant, Orseund Iris — New York, United States
Social Media and Administrative Assistant, Oma — New York, United States
Media Production Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Marketing
Digital Communications Apprentice, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom
PR and Marketing Manager, Home of Hai — London, United Kingdom
Digital and Performance Marketing Manager, Farfetch — Milan, Italy
Marketing Coordinator, Altuzarra — New York, United States
Retention Marketing Director, Figs — Santa Monica, United States
E-Commerce and Tech
Digital Customer Experience Coordinator, DeMellier — London, United Kingdom
UX Designer, Scotch & Soda — Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
E-Commerce Coordinator, Visionist — New York, United States
Copywriter, Elyse Walker — Los Angeles, United States
E-Commerce Executive Supervisor, Tiffany & Co. — Shanghai, China