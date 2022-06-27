default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Kering, Bloomingdale’s and Ganni.
Photographers reviewing imagery, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images. (Lane Oatey / Blue Jean Images)
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and nearly 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Production

Fabric and Trim Developer, COS — London, United Kingdom

Product Developer, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Product Development Manager, Ganni — Copenhagen, Denmark

Production Manager, Prabal Gurung — New York, United States

Raw Materials Specialist, Ralph Lauren — Bangalore, India


Creative

Art Director, Amyris — London, United Kingdom

Video Editor, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom

Junior Photo Coordinator, Mytheresa — Milan, Italy

Integrated Media Producer, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Visual Presentation Lead, Neiman Marcus — Troy, United States


PR & Communications

Account Coordinator, Karla Otto — London, United Kingdom

Eyewear Trade Marketing Intern, Kering — Munich, Germany

Associate Director, Purple — New York, United States

Social Media Manager, Staud — Los Angeles, United States

Brand Image Coordinator, Ralph Lauren — Hong Kong


Design

Garment Technologist, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom

Print Designer, SNS — Stockholm, Sweden

Senior Designer, Lafayette 148 — New York, United States

Patternmaker, Show Me Your Mumu — Los Angeles, United States

Design Manager, Tommy Hilfiger — Hong Kong

.

