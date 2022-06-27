The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and nearly 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Production
Fabric and Trim Developer, COS — London, United Kingdom
Product Developer, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Product Development Manager, Ganni — Copenhagen, Denmark
Production Manager, Prabal Gurung — New York, United States
Raw Materials Specialist, Ralph Lauren — Bangalore, India
Creative
Art Director, Amyris — London, United Kingdom
Video Editor, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom
Junior Photo Coordinator, Mytheresa — Milan, Italy
Integrated Media Producer, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States
Visual Presentation Lead, Neiman Marcus — Troy, United States
PR & Communications
Account Coordinator, Karla Otto — London, United Kingdom
Eyewear Trade Marketing Intern, Kering — Munich, Germany
Associate Director, Purple — New York, United States
Social Media Manager, Staud — Los Angeles, United States
Brand Image Coordinator, Ralph Lauren — Hong Kong
Design
Garment Technologist, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom
Print Designer, SNS — Stockholm, Sweden
Senior Designer, Lafayette 148 — New York, United States
Patternmaker, Show Me Your Mumu — Los Angeles, United States
Design Manager, Tommy Hilfiger — Hong Kong