Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Vetements, Guess and Depop.
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from 400 companies and more than 2,200 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Design Director CK Swim, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Associate Designer - Men's Accessories, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Designer, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom

Designer, Footwear, Collection, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Assistant Designer: Menswear Collection, Buck Mason — Los Angeles, United States

Creative

Director, Head of Photo Studio, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States

Graphic Designer, Depop — London, United Kingdom

Styling Intern, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Visual Merchandiser, The RealReal — Chicago, United States

Junior Designer, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Junior Buyer Sunglasses, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Merchandiser, Pink Shirtmaker — London, United Kingdom

Buyer, Contemporary, Moda Operandi — New York, United States

Buyer, Guess Inc. — Los Angeles, United States

Digital Merchandising Operations Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

PR, Marketing and Communications

PR & Communications Assistant, Emilia Wickstead — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Manager France, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Director, VIP Relations, Tory Burch – Los Angeles, United States

Content & Social Media Manager, Launchmetrics — London, United Kingdom

Senior VM, Brand Management, China, Tommy Hilfiger — Shanghai, China

Wholesale

Wholesale Manager, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland

Temporary Sales Analyst, Coach — London, United Kingdom

Wholesale Manager – North America, Totême — New York, United States

Head of Wholesale Distribution, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany

Global Wholesale Manager, Miista — London, United Kingdom

