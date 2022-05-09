default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Calvin Klein, Vestiaire Collective and Dr. Barbara Sturm.
Buying executive securing deal, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,900 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Buying and Merchandising

Range Planning Merchandiser, Axel Arigato — London, United Kingdom

Junior Buyer, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Assistant Buyer, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Buyer, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Senior Merchandise Allocator, Hugo Boss — Ontario, Canada


Marketing

Senior Performance Marketing Executive, Depop — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Acquisition Marketing Manager, Coach — New York, United States

Marketing Co-Ordinator, Bloomingdale’s — San Jose, United States

Assistant Marketing Manager, Burberry — Bangkok, Thailand


Editorial and Media

Multimedia Editor, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom

Junior Copy Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Podcast Producer, Who What Wear — West Hollywood, United States

Senior Writer, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Senior Correspondent, The Business of Fashion — Asia


E-Commerce and Technology

E-Commerce Analyst, Jigsaw — London, United Kingdom

Digital Analyst Intern, Farfetch — Milan, Italy

Head of E-Commerce, Kirna Zabête — New York, United States

Product Designer, Neiman Marcus — Texas, United States

E-Commerce Manager, Ralph Lauren — Hong Kong

