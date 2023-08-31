Tremaine Emory Exits Supreme, Alleging ‘Systematic Racism’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The multi-hyphenate Denim Tears founder and designer is the streetwear juggernaut’s first major appointment since it was acquired by VF Corp for $2.1 billion in late 2020.
Supreme scaled from scrappy start-up to billion-dollar streetwear juggernaut with private equity funding going back to 2014.
Sales at the VF Corp.-owned brand have slipped, a sign that there may be a limit to how much its pioneering drops and collabs model can scale. But don’t count the streetwear giant out yet.
Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.
The value of a newly acquired brand can plummet if the people who made it a creative and commercial force rush for the exits as soon as the deal closes.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Toteme and Diane von Furstenberg.
Darnell Strom speaks with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed about the future of cultural industries and why they are becoming more interconnected than ever before.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.