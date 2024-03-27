AI’s Big Bias Problem

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.
They’re influencing what consumers see, like, buy and wear, and not always for the best.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
Haein Dorin’s career began in entertainment publicity before she moved into fashion through a job at Condé Nast. She has held leadership roles at publications GQ and Highsnobiety, and joined e-commerce platform Ssense. Now, she shares her careers advice.
Following the launch of the latest spring campaign, Calvin Leung shares how Gap is re-centring on its purpose to reignite the brand, fostering a culture of creativity and curiosity.