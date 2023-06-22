Advent International Acquires Parfums de Marly and Initio Parfums Privés

The private equity firm has taken a majority stake in Sprecher Berrier Group of Companies, the parent company of niche fragrance lines Parfums de Marly and Initio Parfums Privés.

Since the blockbuster acquisition of Byredo by Puig in 2022, investors and strategics alike have been seeking attractive artisanal fragrance businesses with high growth. Founded in 2009, Parfums de Marly was expected to reach an estimated $300 million in retail sales by year end. French luxury brand Initio Parfums Privés launched in 2015.

Advent International has continued to bet on beauty with recent stakes in hair care brand Olaplex, Orveon, the parent company of BareMinerals, Buxom and Laura Mercier, and German retailer Douglas.

Julien Sprecher, founder and chairman of SBGC and Parfums de Marly creative director, will remain with the company.

