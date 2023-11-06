default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Burberry Beauty Will Return, Coty Confirms

A flatlay of Burberry cosmetics products.
Burberry's popular cosmetics line is relaunching. (Burberry Beauty)
By

Burberry Beauty is relaunching next month with a boutique inside Selfridge’s.

The British luxury brand has something of an on-again, off-again relationship with its beauty line. In 2013, the company brought fragrance operations in-house and launched a cosmetics line, with celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe at the helm. Just a few years later in 2017, the license changed hands again, with Coty taking the reins.

Until now, Coty has predominantly focussed on fragrance for Burberry, with scents like Burberry “Her” performing well. A new foundation range launched in March.

Now, the once-popular cosmetics line is back in a bigger way. New products include the Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation with “Trench Protect” Technology, which the company says is inspired by the fabric of the iconic Burberry trench coat, as well as the new Burberry Kisses, a lip product.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

