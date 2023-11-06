Burberry Beauty Will Return, Coty Confirms

Burberry Beauty is relaunching next month with a boutique inside Selfridge’s.

The British luxury brand has something of an on-again, off-again relationship with its beauty line. In 2013, the company brought fragrance operations in-house and launched a cosmetics line, with celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe at the helm. Just a few years later in 2017, the license changed hands again, with Coty taking the reins.

Until now, Coty has predominantly focussed on fragrance for Burberry, with scents like Burberry “Her” performing well. A new foundation range launched in March.

Now, the once-popular cosmetics line is back in a bigger way. New products include the Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation with “Trench Protect” Technology, which the company says is inspired by the fabric of the iconic Burberry trench coat, as well as the new Burberry Kisses, a lip product.

