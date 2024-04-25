Skip to main content
Beauty

Celine Adds To Fragrance Line-Up

The new scent, Zouzou, is the fashion house’s first new perfume since 2022.
Celine Beauty
Celine Beauty (Celine)
By

Beyond extending into cosmetics, Celine is adding to its fragrance assortment with Zouzou, $280.

With notes of caramel, amber and musk, the scent is inspired by young, fashionable women of the 1960s, with designer Hedi Slimane taking inspiration from the fashion and beauty trends of that era. Its name is derived for the affectionate term used for young girls with short hair, or also to convey fondness.

The fashion house originally launched nine scents in 2019, with two more launching in 2021 and 2022. In March, LVMH-owned Celine also announced a broader push into beauty with a debut lipstick, Rouge Triomphe, being available in autumn 2024. A fuller selection is slated to launch in January 2025.

Beauty has been a consistent bright spot for LVMH; in its first-quarter earnings announced last week, its perfume and cosmetics division grew 7 percent.

Learn more:

Sephora, Perfumes and Cosmetics Drive LVMH Sales Growth

Amid a luxury slowdown, strong performance by LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics and selective retailing divisions show a healthy appetite for beauty.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

