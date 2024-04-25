Celine Adds To Fragrance Line-Up

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
In an increasingly crowded space, makeup brands that prioritise natural ingredients are finding new ways to get their message across.
Shana Randhava, Priya Venkatesh, Heela Yang and Robin Tsai will join Imran Amed and Priya Rao to identify the entrepreneurs shaping the future of the beauty industry.
By selling existing formulas under their own name, retailers can tap into the lucrative beauty market without investing in custom formulations. But that doesn’t mean the private label model is an easy win.
The San Francisco-based company is hoping to tap growing consumer demand for financing for cosmetic treatments among other services.