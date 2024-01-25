Haleon to Sell ChapStick to Yellow Wood for About $510 Million

Britain’s Haleon said it had agreed to sell lip balm brand ChapStick to a company owned by private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for around $430 million in cash and a stake valued at around $80 million in the buyer.

Haleon CEO Brian McNamara said that while ChapStick was a great brand much loved by consumers around the world it was not a core focus for the company.

“Selling the brand allows us to simplify our business and pay down debt more quickly,” he said on Thursday.

ChapStick generated £112 million ($142.5 million) in revenue in 2023, said Haleon, the former consumer health division of drug developer GSK.

By Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey





