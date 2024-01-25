default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Haleon to Sell ChapStick to Yellow Wood for About $510 Million

Chapstick
Haleon CEO Brian McNamara said ChapStick was not a core focus for the company. (Shutterstock )
By

Britain’s Haleon said it had agreed to sell lip balm brand ChapStick to a company owned by private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for around $430 million in cash and a stake valued at around $80 million in the buyer.

Haleon CEO Brian McNamara said that while ChapStick was a great brand much loved by consumers around the world it was not a core focus for the company.

“Selling the brand allows us to simplify our business and pay down debt more quickly,” he said on Thursday.

ChapStick generated £112 million ($142.5 million) in revenue in 2023, said Haleon, the former consumer health division of drug developer GSK.

By Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey


Learn more:

Lip Gloss Is Beauty’s Secret to Sales and Sex

Recalling the appeal of Lip Smackers balms and Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes, skincare brands like Rhode, Summer Fridays and UBeauty have the lip category cornered.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How Tweens Took Over the Beauty Aisle

Gen Alpha has become increasingly captive with beauty, but as their preferences and purchasing power changes, beauty labels need to find the right mix of messaging and product to keep them coming back for more.

Lashes, Brows, Botox: How Much is Too Much?

No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.

How Prestige Beauty Brands Can Stay on Top

If aspirational customers keep pulling back from discretionary spending, only the luxury shopper will be left to snap up pricier products. But high-net-worth shoppers crave a different kind of retail experience.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds