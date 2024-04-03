Skip to main content
Beauty

Clariant Completes $810 Million Acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

A test tube with pink fragrance ingredients.
Clariant acquired Canada’s ingredients and cosmetics maker from International Flavors & Fragrances. (Shutterstock)
By

Clariant completed the $810 million acquisition of Canada’s ingredients and cosmetics maker Lucas Meyer Cosmetics from International Flavors & Fragrances, the Swiss specialty chemicals firm said on Wednesday.

By Andrey Sychev

Learn more:

IFF Weighs Sale of $1 Billion Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Unit

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is weighing a sale of a unit making ingredients for the cosmetics and personal care industry, people with knowledge of the matter said.

© 2024 The Business of Fashion.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

