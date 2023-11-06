default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Dior Launches $285 Fragrance For Babies

Babies in terrycloth robes with Dior skincare products.
Dior's new "Baby Dior" range starts at $100. (Image credit: Olivier Rose for Dior / Parfums Christian Dior)
By
  • Daniela Morosini

Dior has expanded its beauty lineup with a fragrance and skincare range for infants, scented by famed perfumer Francis Kurkdjian and released under the Baby Dior line. The fragrance, “Bonne Étoile” has notes of juicy pear, cotton wool and petals and is what’s known as an eau de senteur, or a very light perfume, formulated without alcohol to avoid irritation. Dior described it as a baby’s “very first step into fragrance”.

A three-piece skincare range has also debuted. The “Bonne Étoile” line comprises the La Mousse Très Fondante cleanser, Le Lait Très Tendre moisturiser and L’Eau Très Fraîche, a cleanser for very sensitive skin. With ingredients such as biomimetic lipids, the range is trying to appeal to decadent gifters as well as skincare-savvy parents who likely have carefully curated routines of their own.

Kurkdjian, who joined Dior as perfume creation director in 2021, previously crafted blockbuster scents such as Jean Paul Gaultier’s Le Male and niche favourites such as his eponymous line’s Baccarat Rouge 540.

Beauty, and in particular fragrance, has been a continual overachiever for LVMH-owned Dior. In 2022, LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics group recorded 17 percent revenue growth, which LVMH largely chalked up to the performance of the Miss Dior, J’Adore and Sauvage scents, the latter of which is the world’s best-selling fragrance.

The “Bonne Étoile” scent is priced at $285, while the skincare starts at $100.

Learn more:

Hermès Debuts New Makeup Categories

Hermès has added mascara, eyeshadow and makeup brushes to its growing lineup of cosmetics.

