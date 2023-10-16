default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Hermès Debuts New Makeup Categories

Hermès adds to its beauty mix.
Hermès adds to its beauty mix. (Hermès)
By
  • Daniela Morosini

Hermès has added mascara, eyeshadow and makeup brushes to its growing lineup of cosmetics.

Le Regard Hermès, which launched Sunday, features a selection of six refillable eyeshadow palettes, Ombre d’Hermès, the Trait d’Hermès Mascara and four makeup brushes called Les Pinceux Hermès. The range was designed by Hermès Beauty creative director, Gregoris Pyrpylis, who was appointed in 2022.

The French luxury giant entered the cosmetics space in 2020 with lipstick, and has steadily built out its beauty offerings to include nail polish and fragrance. A complexion collection, Le Plein Air, launched in March. Though still small, the company’s perfume and beauty sales were up 15 percent in 2022.

Learn more:

Hermès Beauty Names Creative Director

Greek makeup artist Gregoris Pyrpylis will lead the development of the French luxury house’s beauty division.

