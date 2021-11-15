Harry Styles Launches Beauty Brand

After igniting fan speculation when he filled a “perfume and cosmetics” trademark in the UK for Pleased As Holdings Ltd. in late May, Harry Styles is officially launching beauty brand. The musician announced the launch of Pleasing, his first business venture, in the winter issue of Dazed, where he appears on the cover. Pleasing, whose first Instagram post went live early this morning already has 754k followers. The brand’s nail polish and serums are available for pre-order today. Pleasing will release more products in the future, with a drop-style format, according to Dazed.

Styles joins the ranks of other celebrities turned beauty entrepreneurs including Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

