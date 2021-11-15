default-output-block.skip-main
Harry Styles Launches Beauty Brand

The musician announced the launch of the business venture in the winter issue of Dazed, where he appears on the cover.
Harry Styles announced the launch of his new beauty brand in his Winter 2021 Dazed cover story. Dazed.
After igniting fan speculation when he filled a “perfume and cosmetics” trademark in the UK for Pleased As Holdings Ltd. in late May, Harry Styles is officially launching beauty brand. The musician announced the launch of Pleasing, his first business venture, in the winter issue of Dazed, where he appears on the cover. Pleasing, whose first Instagram post went live early this morning already has 754k followers. The brand’s nail polish and serums are available for pre-order today. Pleasing will release more products in the future, with a drop-style format, according to Dazed.

Styles joins the ranks of other celebrities turned beauty entrepreneurs including Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Learn more:

The Hidden Network Churning Out Celebrity and Influencer Beauty Lines

Every celebrity wants to launch the next Kylie Cosmetics or Fenty Beauty. But few want to put in the work required to build a brand from scratch. BoF takes a look at the growing field of companies that develop beauty lines for famous faces.

