default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Debuts Fragrances with Selfridges

The line was created with Robertet and perfumer Jerôme Épinette.
A campaign image of a young woman playfully posing with a bottle of perfume.
The 3-piece line debuts at London's iconic Selfridges department store. (Grant Spanier)
By

Pleasing, the beauty and apparel line founded by Harry Styles, launched a collection of three fragrances with Selfridges on Monday. The category expansion had previously been teased to customers via peel-off samples in e-commerce orders.

The line is scented by legendary perfumer Jerôme Épinette, known for his work with Byredo and most recently, Victoria Beckham, and created in collaboration with fragrance house Robertet. Available in Selfridges’ The Corner Store pop-up space, Pleasing will feature apparel, accessories and nail care products alongside its new scents.

The range will subsequently also be available online, at Dover Street Market in Paris and through Pleasing pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles. A permanent fixture in Selfridges’ four stores across the UK is forthcoming.

Presently, nail products are the “core foundation” of the business, said chief executive officer Shaun Kearney, but added that fragrance could be a “very high percentage” of the brand’s future revenue.

“We made a conscious effort to kind of steer away from the overly-complex scents that we’re seeing in the market,” said Kearney of the Closeness, Rivulets and Bright, Hot named scents. “Our launch really celebrates this level of simplicity.” The category will be brought to life via marketing initiatives and retail activations, but Styles, himself, won’t appear in any campaign imagery.

“We really wanted to really let the product and the storytelling kind of speak for itself,” said Kearney, noting that the existing Pleasing audience is already connected to the brand through Styles.

As for further new launches, Kearney demurred on any specifics.

“We’re going to be mostly probably prioritising our efforts [in fashion and beauty], but there will be other experiences, partnerships and collaborations that will touch other verticals.”

Learn more:

Baby, You Smell Good

Dior’s $230 ‘eau de senteur’ for infants recently went viral, touching off a fierce debate online about whether babies need a signature fragrance. But the idea of marketing perfume to the youngest customers is nothing new.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The BoF Podcast | Re-imagining Indian Beauty

BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with Anaita Shroff-Adajania, Bandana Tewari, Lakshmi Menon and Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif to explore the country’s evolving beauty landscape.

The Future of Indian Beauty and the Next Generation of India-Focused Beauty Founders, Innovators and Creators

At the second annual BEAUTY&YOU India Awards, created by The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures in partnership with Nykaa, nine brands and creatives representing the future of Indian beauty, innovation and creativity were awarded cash grants and mentorship. BoF also hosted a series of panel talks with some of India’s most celebrated creatives and entrepreneurs, including Katrina Kaif, Lakshmi Menon, Bandana Tewari, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Masaba Gupta and Anita Lal.

Baby, You Smell Good

Dior’s $230 ‘eau de senteur’ for infants recently went viral, touching off a fierce debate online about whether babies need a signature fragrance. But the idea of marketing perfume to the youngest customers is nothing new.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023