Harry Styles’ Pleasing Debuts Fragrances with Selfridges

Pleasing, the beauty and apparel line founded by Harry Styles, launched a collection of three fragrances with Selfridges on Monday. The category expansion had previously been teased to customers via peel-off samples in e-commerce orders.

The line is scented by legendary perfumer Jerôme Épinette, known for his work with Byredo and most recently, Victoria Beckham, and created in collaboration with fragrance house Robertet. Available in Selfridges’ The Corner Store pop-up space, Pleasing will feature apparel, accessories and nail care products alongside its new scents.

The range will subsequently also be available online, at Dover Street Market in Paris and through Pleasing pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles. A permanent fixture in Selfridges’ four stores across the UK is forthcoming.

Presently, nail products are the “core foundation” of the business, said chief executive officer Shaun Kearney, but added that fragrance could be a “very high percentage” of the brand’s future revenue.

“We made a conscious effort to kind of steer away from the overly-complex scents that we’re seeing in the market,” said Kearney of the Closeness, Rivulets and Bright, Hot named scents. “Our launch really celebrates this level of simplicity.” The category will be brought to life via marketing initiatives and retail activations, but Styles, himself, won’t appear in any campaign imagery.

“We really wanted to really let the product and the storytelling kind of speak for itself,” said Kearney, noting that the existing Pleasing audience is already connected to the brand through Styles.

As for further new launches, Kearney demurred on any specifics.

“We’re going to be mostly probably prioritising our efforts [in fashion and beauty], but there will be other experiences, partnerships and collaborations that will touch other verticals.”

Learn more:

Baby, You Smell Good

Dior’s $230 ‘eau de senteur’ for infants recently went viral, touching off a fierce debate online about whether babies need a signature fragrance. But the idea of marketing perfume to the youngest customers is nothing new.