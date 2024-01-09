Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals Owner Orveon Names New CEO

Two-year-old Orveon has appointed Neela Montgomery as the company’s second chief executive officer; Pascal Houdayer, its founding CEO departed in Nov. 2023. Orveon was created by private equity firm Advent International when the company purchased Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals and Buxom from Shiseido in Dec. 2021.

Montgomery was previously CEO of Crate & Barrel, and has held senior leadership roles at CVS Health and Tesco, the UK-based grocery chain. In a statement, Orveon’s board chair Tricia Glynn described Montgomery as an “ideal executive for this next phase of growth.”

Orveon has previously emphasised its goal to be a “sustainable face care expert,” with an emphasis on skincare. Currently, the company’s three holdings are all makeup lines.

