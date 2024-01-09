default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals Owner Orveon Names New CEO

Crate & Barrel alumnus Neela Montgomery will join the company on Jan. 18.
Laura Mercier pressed powder.
Montgomery will be heading up challenger conglomerate Orveon's three brands. (Laura Mercier)
By

Two-year-old Orveon has appointed Neela Montgomery as the company’s second chief executive officer; Pascal Houdayer, its founding CEO departed in Nov. 2023. Orveon was created by private equity firm Advent International when the company purchased Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals and Buxom from Shiseido in Dec. 2021.

Montgomery was previously CEO of Crate & Barrel, and has held senior leadership roles at CVS Health and Tesco, the UK-based grocery chain. In a statement, Orveon’s board chair Tricia Glynn described Montgomery as an “ideal executive for this next phase of growth.”

Orveon has previously emphasised its goal to be a “sustainable face care expert,” with an emphasis on skincare. Currently, the company’s three holdings are all makeup lines.

Learn more:

Advent’s Tricia Glynn on Finding the Winning Ingredients for Beauty’s Deal-Makers

From her vantage point as managing partner at a global private equity firm, Glynn explores for The State of Fashion: Beauty the enduring opportunities beauty provides investors.

Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

The State of Fashion 2024