Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Shiseido Taps Six Athletes for Sun Protection Campaign

The Japanese skincare company has recruited the likes of AJ Andrews and Anna Leigh Waters to reach new audiences and grow awareness.
Shiseido are exploring a number of sports.
Shiseido are exploring a number of sports. (Shiseido)
By

Shiseido is hoping to harness the power – and popularity – of athletes.

For its new Sun on the Run campaign, it’s recruited six athletes, including softball player AJ Andrews, pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters, golfer Lily He, climber Colin Duffy, breakdancer Victor Montalvo, and tennis player Sabrina Santamaria, known as the “Ultimate Sun Pros”.

The new sunscreen, Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion SPF 60+, is designed to perform better as the wearer sweats, and to not be heavy or sticky on the skin.

The athletes will be on tour with Shiseido throughout April to August, with activations such as influencer events where attendees can learn from the pros in Atlanta, Florida and California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Athletes have become incredibly popular ambassadors for beauty brands – L’Oréal-owned hair care line Carol’s Daughter tapped tennis star Coco Gauff and nail care brand Sally Hansen has recruited basketball player Jared McCain, while sporting events like Wimbledon have become enormous cultural moments. That hasn’t eluded Shiseido; Kenya Eldridge, vice president of integrated marketing, cited a Deloitte report that predicted revenues from women’s elite sports would surpass a billion dollars this year.

“People tend to associate athletes with performance and discipline… that’s aspirational, but it’s also relatable to everyday people.” said Eldridge.

For softball player Andrews, the partnership is a natural fit, as she’s both an athlete and a beauty enthusiast. “I sweat a lot out there when I’m playing,” she said. “But whenever I post a video, people will always say, ‘Drop the skincare routine!’”

Shiseido is also banking on the paradoxical relatability athletes have. Despite possessing skills and abilities the average consumer likely won’t, fans at home can watch their progress and struggles, and follow their career through wins and losses. “There’s a passion there… you see them overcome adversity.” said Andrews.

Sign up to The Business of Beauty newsletter, your complimentary, must-read source for the day’s most important beauty and wellness news and analysis.

Learn more:

It’s Time for Beauty and Fashion to Get Serious About Female Athletes

Viewership of women’s sports has steadily grown into a year-round affair, but most brands have been slow to capitalise on the segment’s biggest stars.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Your Guide to a Very Busy Week in Beauty

Puig and Space NK are cashing in on their ability to tap the growth of hot new products, while L’Occitane, Olaplex and The Estée Lauder Companies are discovering how quickly the shine can come off even the biggest brands.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024