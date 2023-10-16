default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Behind-the-Scenes Gucci Designer Named Moschino Creative Director

Davide Renne is Moschino's new creative director.
Davide Renne is Moschino's new creative director. (Alessio Bolzoni)
By

Moschino has named Davide Renne its new creative director, effective Nov. 1.

Renne joins the Aeffe-owned house from Gucci, where he spent two decades, most recently as head of womenswear design. He succeeds Jeremy Scott, who announced his departure from the brand after a 10-year tenure in March.

”We have all been impressed by Davide’s extremely sophisticated vision of fashion’s power to create a living dialogue with the world around us,” Aeffe’s executive chairman Massimo Ferretti said in a statement. “We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moscihno, a global house with an Italian heart.”

Learn more:

Jeremy Scott Is Exiting Moschino

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Moschino after 10 years, the Italian fashion brand said Monday.

Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index