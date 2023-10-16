Behind-the-Scenes Gucci Designer Named Moschino Creative Director

Moschino has named Davide Renne its new creative director, effective Nov. 1.

Renne joins the Aeffe-owned house from Gucci, where he spent two decades, most recently as head of womenswear design. He succeeds Jeremy Scott, who announced his departure from the brand after a 10-year tenure in March.

”We have all been impressed by Davide’s extremely sophisticated vision of fashion’s power to create a living dialogue with the world around us,” Aeffe’s executive chairman Massimo Ferretti said in a statement. “We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moscihno, a global house with an Italian heart.”

Learn more:

Jeremy Scott Is Exiting Moschino

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Moschino after 10 years, the Italian fashion brand said Monday.