Luxury

Chanel Increases Prices in China as Concerns About Luxury Demand Mount

Shoppers pass the Chanel store on Bond Street.
Shoppers pass the Chanel store on Bond Street. (Getty Images)
By

Chanel increased prices of its high-end products in China in September, amid a slowdown in demand for luxury goods worldwide after the post-pandemic boom years.

The company also raised prices in Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and Japan, a spokesperson for the luxury brand said, citing fluctuations in exchange rates. Overall, prices have risen between 6 percent and 8 percent.

“This is something we regularly do, in line with our commitments made in terms of price harmonisation,” the representative said in an emailed statement. A classic medium-sized flap bag currently costs 80,500 yuan in China ($11,030), while it sells for €9,700 in France ($10,230).

Exclusive luxury brands are known to enjoy strong pricing power, meaning they can apply increases without necessarily losing customers. But in the past year there have been more signs that so-called aspirational customers buying entry-level products have curbed their spending.

Chanel reviews prices of its handbags twice a year, in March and September, the brand’s Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux said in an interview with Bloomberg in May. Chanel also carries out price increases in line with input-cost inflation, he added.

A post-pandemic economic slowdown and a slumping youth jobs market has rattled China and confidence among consumers, weighing on shares of luxury groups such as Cartier owner Richemont and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The Christian Dior parent company will be the first luxury group to report third-quarter sales on Oct. 10.

By Angelina Rascouet

Learn more:

Handbag Prices Are Skyrocketing. Who’s Buying Them?

As Versace becomes the latest brand planning to hike its handbag prices, BoF Insights looks at the degree to which consumers’ budgets accommodate these higher prices.

Lorenzo Bertelli: The Prince of Prada Prepares to Take the Wheel

The 35 year-old former racecar driver — son of designer Miuccia Prada and chairman Patrizio Bertelli — is restructuring the Milanese group from the inside out. ‘Everything’s changing so that everything can stay the same,’ said the BoF 500 cover star about readying Prada for its next chapter.

The Business of Gucci’s Designer Debut

Shares jumped 4 percent following a Milan Fashion Week outing which saw Sabato de Sarno hone the brand’s universality and upscale appeal. Critics were left wanting more in ways both good and bad.

