Chanel Increases Prices in China as Concerns About Luxury Demand Mount

In response to heightened consumer desire for jewels that sparkle, small fine jewellery brands are finding success leaning into higher price points and more bespoke services catering to high-spending clientele.
The former ready-to-wear director at J.W. Anderson will succeed Sarah Burton. It’s the latest in a string of executive shakeups as Kering seeks to reinvigorate its business on multiple fronts.
The 35 year-old former racecar driver — son of designer Miuccia Prada and chairman Patrizio Bertelli — is restructuring the Milanese group from the inside out. ‘Everything’s changing so that everything can stay the same,’ said the BoF 500 cover star about readying Prada for its next chapter.
Shares jumped 4 percent following a Milan Fashion Week outing which saw Sabato de Sarno hone the brand’s universality and upscale appeal. Critics were left wanting more in ways both good and bad.