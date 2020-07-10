default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Armani Returned to Sales Growth in 2019

While the results put the Italian group a year ahead of target amid a three-year streamlining turnaround, the company said it could not yet accurately estimate the full effects of Covid-19 on the business.
Emporio Armani Autumn/ Winter 2020 | Source: Getty Images
By
  • Reuters

MILAN, Italy — Sales at Italian fashion group Giorgio Armani returned to growth in 2019, a year in advance of its target, after a three-year planned fall from streamlining its distribution and brand portfolio under just three labels.

The luxury group said on Friday it was not yet possible to accurately estimate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has severely hit the whole industry this year but said it had the resources to cope with uncertainties.

Net sales grew 2.3 percent to €2.158 billion ($2.44 billion) last year, thanks primarily to the 7 percent increase in comparable sales in the directly managed store and e-commerce network.

Overall 2019 revenues, including licences, rose by 9 percent to €4.157 billion.

Earnings before tax declined around 12 percent to €175 million  and net earnings totalled €124 million.

The group had strong liquidity of €1.2 billion at the end of last year compared to €1.3 billion in 2018.

By Claudia Cristoferi; editor: James Mackenzie.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Kering Lags Luxury Peers

Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023