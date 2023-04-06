Hermes Surfs Luxury Boom to €200 Billion Market Value

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group is currently seeing double-digit growth in stores after hitting €1.5 billion in sales last year. With a slowdown expected for luxury brands, chairman Gildo Zegna tells BoF the recently rebranded menswear giant is well-positioned to outperform.
Amid a fast-shifting luxury e-commerce landscape, it appears the stakes have only risen for all the players involved in the deal — adding a new layer of urgency that things go off without a hitch.
This week, Christian Dior presented its pre-fall 2023 collection at the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, marking the first standalone show from a European luxury megabrand in the country.
Sales growth has slowed sharply after a two-year surge. But analysts expect the American luxury market to bounce back soon, as brands open more stores and adapt their offer to changing tastes.