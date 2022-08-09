default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Has Died

Black and white portrait of Issey Miyake
Revolutionary Japanese designer Issey Miyake has died at 84. (Brigitte Lacombe)
By

The revolutionary designer died of liver cancer in a hospital in Tokyo on August 5, Issey Miyake Group said in a statement. He was 84 years old. Per Miyake’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Miyake’s work embraced traditional handcrafts as well as new technologies. He was the founder of the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group.

Read BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks’ reflections on Issey Mikaye’s contributions to fashion and design.

Building a DRC Challenger Brand
