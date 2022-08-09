Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Has Died

The revolutionary designer died of liver cancer in a hospital in Tokyo on August 5, Issey Miyake Group said in a statement. He was 84 years old. Per Miyake’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Miyake’s work embraced traditional handcrafts as well as new technologies. He was the founder of the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group.

