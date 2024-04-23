LVMH Prize Names Finalists, Adds Phoebe Philo and Pharrell Williams to Jury

Today, LVMH announced the eight designers shortlisted to compete for the 11th edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, Karl Lagerfeld prize and inaugural Savoir-Faire Prize for craftsmanship.

The finalists are Julian Louie’s Aubero, Duran Lantink, Ellen Hodakova Larsson’s Hodakova, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Paolo Carzana, Pauline Dujancourt and Standing Ground by Michael Stewart.

On Sept. 10 the designers will present their collections at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. Designer Phoebe Philo and Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell Williams were added to the jury which also includes Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Louis Vuitton womesnwear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, designer Marc Jacobs, Dior CEO Delphine Arnault and LVMH Fashion Group CEO Sidney Toledano.

The winner of the LVMH Prize will be awarded €400,000 ($428,000) and the winners of the Karl Lagerfeld and Savoir-Faire Prizes will win €200,000. All winners will receive mentorship by LVMH.

