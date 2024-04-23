Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

LVMH Prize Names Finalists, Adds Phoebe Philo and Pharrell Williams to Jury

The LVMH Prize finalists: Aubero, Duran Lantink, Hodakova, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Paolo Carzana, Pauline Dujancourt, Standing Ground.
The LVMH Prize finalists: Aubero, Duran Lantink, Hodakova, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Paolo Carzana, Pauline Dujancourt, Standing Ground. (Courtesy)
By

Today, LVMH announced the eight designers shortlisted to compete for the 11th edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, Karl Lagerfeld prize and inaugural Savoir-Faire Prize for craftsmanship.

The finalists are Julian Louie’s Aubero, Duran Lantink, Ellen Hodakova Larsson’s Hodakova, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Paolo Carzana, Pauline Dujancourt and Standing Ground by Michael Stewart.

On Sept. 10 the designers will present their collections at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. Designer Phoebe Philo and Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell Williams were added to the jury which also includes Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Louis Vuitton womesnwear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, designer Marc Jacobs, Dior CEO Delphine Arnault and LVMH Fashion Group CEO Sidney Toledano.

The winner of the LVMH Prize will be awarded €400,000 ($428,000) and the winners of the Karl Lagerfeld and Savoir-Faire Prizes will win €200,000. All winners will receive mentorship by LVMH.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more:

Satoshi Kuwata’s Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize

The Savile Row-trained Japanese designer will receive a grant of €400,000 and mentoring by luxury’s biggest group. Italy’s Magliano and London-based Bettter, winners of the runner-up Karl Lagerfeld prize, will receive €200,000 each.

About the author
Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Kering Profits to Plummet 40-45% in First Half

The guidance was issued as the French group released first-quarter sales that confirmed forecasts for a slowdown. Weak demand in China and poor performance at flagship Gucci are weighing on the group.

Can Kering Turn Things Around?

As the French luxury group attempts to get back on track, investors, former insiders and industry observers say the group needs a far more drastic overhaul than it has planned, reports Bloomberg.

Can Celine Work Without Hedi Slimane?

After growing the brand’s annual sales to nearly €2.5 billion, the star designer has been locked in a thorny contract negotiation with owner LVMH that could lead to his exit, sources say. BoF breaks down what Slimane brought to Celine and what his departure could mean.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024