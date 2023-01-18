default-output-block.skip-main
Met Gala Announces Co-Chairs and Dress Code

The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Shutterstock.
Actress and screenwriter Micaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, tennis legend Roger Federer and pop star Dua Lipa will serve as co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour for the annual bash in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” pays tribute to the late designer, and the dress code for the Gala, unveiled Wednesday, is “In honour of Karl.”

Over the course of his six decade career, Lagerfeld designed for Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his namesake Karl Lagerfeld brand. The exhibition — on display from May 5 to July 16 — will showcase looks from Lagerfeld’s repertoire, accompanied by sketches and other objects. Chanel, Fendi, the Karl Lagerfeld brand and Condé Nast are sponsors of the exhibition and event.

