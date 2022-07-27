Moncler Beats First-Half Sales Expectations

Despite slowdowns in China, sales rose 46 percent at the Italian luxury group, driven by growth in the US and Europe. Revenue was up 48 percent year-on-year, reaching 918.4 million euros ($929.9 million). Analysts expected 894 million euros. The brand reported net profit of 211.3 million euros ($213.8 million), including a tax benefit of 92.3 million euros for the tax value realignment of Stone Island, which Moncler acquired in 2020. Net profit in the first half of 2021 was 58.7 million euros.

