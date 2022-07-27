default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Moncler Beats First-Half Sales Expectations

First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler jumped by 60 percent.
Moncler beat first-half expectations. (Shutterstock)
By

Despite slowdowns in China, sales rose 46 percent at the Italian luxury group, driven by growth in the US and Europe. Revenue was up 48 percent year-on-year, reaching 918.4 million euros ($929.9 million). Analysts expected 894 million euros. The brand reported net profit of 211.3 million euros ($213.8 million), including a tax benefit of 92.3 million euros for the tax value realignment of Stone Island, which Moncler acquired in 2020. Net profit in the first half of 2021 was 58.7 million euros.

Learn more:

Remo Ruffini’s Plan for Moncler and Stone Island

Ahead of its first investor day in four years, the Italian outerwear giant’s chairman and CEO lays out a strategy for the future of Moncler Genius, Stone Island, M&A and more.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand