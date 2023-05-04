default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

OTB Group Acquires Majority Stake in Leather Goods Atelier Frassineti

Jil Sander store logo, Milan
Jil Sander store logo, Milan. (Shutterstock)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

The Italian fashion group, which owns Diesel and Maison Margiela, announced Thursday that it has acquired a majority shareholder stake in Frassineti, a Florentine leather goods manufacturer that has been a longtime supplier to the OTB-owned Jil Sander brand.

The acquisition is a move by the company’s production arm, Staff International, to strengthen their commitment to supporting Italy’s supply chain and provide OTB with technological resources and expertise in sustainable innovation, according to a company statement.

“These are the companies, and this is the expertise that power our country, and we have to continue investing in them,” Renzo Rosso, OTB Group’s founder and chair, said in a statement.

Frassinenti’s founding family will retain a minority shareholder stake and Gaia Frassineti will continue as managing director of the company.

