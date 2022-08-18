Ralph Lauren to Host First West Coast Show

The designer will show his Spring/Summer 2023 menswear and womenswear collections in Southern California on Oct. 13. The brand said the collection will be presented in a “special fashion experience that will be uniquely Ralph Lauren,” but did not disclose any other details.

Ralph Lauren is the latest in a wave of brands, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Dior, to host shows in California.

