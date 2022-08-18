default-output-block.skip-main
Ralph Lauren to Host First West Coast Show

Models walk the runway at Ralph Lauren's Autumn/Winter 2022 show in New York.
Models walk the runway at Ralph Lauren's Autumn/Winter 2022 show in New York. (Getty Images)
The designer will show his Spring/Summer 2023 menswear and womenswear collections in Southern California on Oct. 13. The brand said the collection will be presented in a “special fashion experience that will be uniquely Ralph Lauren,” but did not disclose any other details.

Ralph Lauren is the latest in a wave of brands, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Dior, to host shows in California.

At Ralph Lauren, ‘the Brand Elevation Never Stops’

The brand’s first in-person show since 2019 hammered home the company’s big idea: that you don’t have to sacrifice prestige, even when you’re selling to the masses.

