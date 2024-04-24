Skip to main content
Luxury

Sales at Italy’s Moncler Up 16% in First Quarter Boosted by China

First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler jumped by 60 percent.
Overall revenues for the three months through March totalled 818 million euros. (Shutterstock)
By

Italian fashion group Moncler posted on Wednesday a 16 percent increase in first quarter sales at constant exchange rates, boosted by solid demand in China, a country which has turned into a sore spot for some luxury brands.

Overall revenues for the three months through March totalled 818 million euros ($874 million), above a company-provided analyst consensus of 786 million euros.

Global sales for the Moncler brand grew 20 percent year-on-year, despite a decline in the wholesale channel, with a double digit growth across all the regions.

Sales at Stone Island, the brand Moncler bought in 2021, were down 5 percent.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Valentina Za

Learn more:

Moncler CEO Ruffini Will Hold 16% of Shares After Rivetti Family Invests Directly

The founders of Stone Island will now own shares of Moncler Group instead of their current stake in the Ruffini family holding company.

