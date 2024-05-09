Skip to main content
Luxury

Tapestry Misses Quarterly Revenue Expectations

The company’s net sales came in at $1.48 billion in the quarter ended March 30, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $1.50 billion, according to LSEG data.
Three girls stand in a row holding Coach handbags that feature upcycled leather scraps.
Coach handbag maker Tapestry is contending with slowed demand for its handbags and accessories in the face of high inflation. (Coach)
By

Coach handbag maker Tapestry posted third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Thursday as demand for its handbags and accessories continued to falter in the face of high inflation.

Tapestry’s net sales came in at $1.48 billion in the quarter ended March 30, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $1.50 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company’s proposed $8.5 billion buyout of Michael Kors owner Capri is facing hurdles as the US Federal Trade Commission has sued to block it on grounds that the deal would eliminate “direct head-to-head competition” between the flagship brands of the two luxury handbag makers.

By Savyata Mishra; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Learn more:

Is the FTC Really Going to Stop Tapestry and Capri From Merging?

Blocking the deal would set a new precedent for fashion M&A in the US and leave Capri Holdings in a precarious position as it attempts to turn around its Michael Kors brand.

