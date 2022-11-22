Woolmark Prize Names 2023 Finalists

The Australian-based fashion prize for young talent picked A. Roege Hove, Bluemarble, Lagos Space Programme, Marco Rambaldi, Maxxij, Paolina Russo, Rhude and Robyn Lynch as finalists for its 2023 award.

”This group of finalists represents the next generation of creative game-changers, who all want to design fashion for a better tomorrow,” said John Roberts, managing director of The Woolmark Company.

The designers will receive AU$60,000 ($39,700) to develop a six-piece collection using Merino wool, while mentored by a number of fashion experts, including Holli Rogers, chief brand officer at Farfetch, and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue global fashion editor-at-large and Tim Blanks, BoF editor-at-large.

The International Woolmark Prize winner, selected in April, will receive AU$200,000. Another finalist will be awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, and receive AU$100,000. Past recipients of the Woolmark Prize include Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani, Gabriella Hearst, Rahul Mishra, Matty Bovan and Bode. Last year’s winner was British-Guyanese menswear designer Saul Nash.

