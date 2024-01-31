default-output-block.skip-main
The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

Luxury

Zegna Group Sales Up 28% in 2023

Italian fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna reported its first-half adjusted operating profit grew 45 percent to €120 million ($129 million).
Zegna Group ended 2023 on a high, with a strong fourth quarter over the critical holiday season helping give the company a boost. (Courtesy of Zegna)
By

Despite a challenging backdrop for the luxury sector, Zegna Group ended 2023 on a high, with a strong fourth quarter over the critical holiday season helping give the company a boost.

Revenues hit €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) for the 12 months through December 2023, up 27.6 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates. Sales through direct-to-consumer channels across its Zegna and Thom Browne brands, as well as resilient demand in North America, where many luxury peers are experiencing a slowdown in sales, helped drive the growth.

The consolidation of the Tom Ford fashion business into the group in April added an additional €236 million in sales for the full year.

The results come after the group laid out ambitious targets at its capital markets day in December, when it announced plans to grow sales on average 10 percent per year — and profits 20 percent per year — over the medium term.

”The significant increase in our revenues in 2023, and especially from our network of directly operated stores, is a clear indication that demand for our brands remains healthy, and that we are successfully executing our strategy to increase their desirability and solidify their position as leaders in the luxury market,” Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, group chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

Topics

