default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Marketing

TikTok is Killing Its Creator Fund After Months of Criticism From Influencers

TikTok rivals Amazon with $20 billion shopping pilot.
TikTok announced that the fund will be discontinued in December. (Shutterstock)
By

And it appears most creators won’t be sad to see it go. The video-sharing platform announced Monday that the fund — through which TikTok promised to pay creators $1 billion — will be discontinued in December.

“Our ultimate goal is to create the best experience possible on TikTok and provide a robust ecosystem of monetization offerings to creators,” the company said in a statement.

The change will effect creators in the US, UK, France, and Germany.

As part of the Creator Fund, TikTokers could earn money based on how many views their videos received. But some content creators said the app was underpaying for even the most viral videos.

Last year, top creators Hank Green and MrBeast called out the fund, which launched in 2020, saying it paid just pennies for every 1,000 views on TikTok.

Victoria Paris, a 24-year-old full-time influencer, previously told Insider that she earned just over $40,000 from TikTok’s creator fund in 2021. Paris said she relies on brand deals as her main source of income instead her videos alone.

But the tides began to turn when TikTok introduced the Creativity Program, which pays creators more for videos longer than one minute. Paris said she can earn around $10,000 per month from TikTok views as part of the Creativity Program.

Shawn Owens, 27, said the Creator Fund isn’t set up to benefit micro-influencers like himself. Despite having 70,000 followers and plenty of viral moments, Owens said he “never made any substantial money from the Creator Fund.” He did not provide exact figures for how much he’s made from the fund.

“I won’t miss the Creator Fund,” he told Insider. “In my opinion, it was set up for already established and well-known creators.”

Creators who are enrolled in TikTok’s creator fund have the option to upgrade to the Creativity Program if they wish to monetize their content, the company told Insider.

This article was written by Jordan Hart from Business Insider and was legally licensed through the DiveMarketplace by Industry Dive. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.

Learn more:

How TikTok Brought Back K-Beauty

While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in South Korean beauty.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Marketing
How new technologies and cultural shifts are rewiring fashion communications.

How TikTok Changed PR

Spin doctors and amateur sleuths relish in revealing the tricks of the trade on social media. As a result, today’s consumers are savvier about spin than ever, forcing brands to change tactics.

The Evolution of the CMO

Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023