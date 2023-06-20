Amazon to Overtake Walmart in Beauty

The Business of Fashion
As consumers re-engage with physical retail globally, BoF hosted a thought-leadership panel to discuss best-in-class strategies for SMEs innovating their retail ecosystems to drive performance and build their brand, from consumer behaviour insights and events strategies to technological integration and omnichannel engagement.
The fashion consultancy raised a seed funding round led by Net-a-Porter founder Carmen Busquets to support emerging designers.
For storied but faded labels, reissuing archival styles with modern twists is the easy part. Long-term revival requires intensive internal reorganisation.
New-York based streetwear giant Supreme generated revenues of $523.1 million for the year ended March 2023, down from $561.5 million in the same period the year before, according to parent company VF. Corp’s annual report. Net income also decreased to $64.8 million, down from $82.4 million the year before.