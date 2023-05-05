default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

China Turnaround Challenge Dwarfs Adidas’ Yeezy Debacle

The brand has begun its turnaround strategy led by China market head Adrian Siu, focussing on ‘hyperlocalisation’ and speed.
A potential €500 million euro ($551 million) Yeezy write-off shoes is a major headache for Adidas — but it's not the German sportswear giant's biggest problem.
A potential €500 million euro ($551 million) Yeezy write-off shoes is a major headache for Adidas — but it's not the German sportswear giant's biggest problem. (Shutterstock)
By

A potential €500 million ($551 million) write-off on unsold Yeezy shoes is a headache for Adidas as it looks to implement a global turnaround — but it’s not the German sportswear giant’s biggest problem.

That would be China, the world’s second-largest sportswear market, where Adidas saw sales decline 36 percent in its last fiscal year.

“Their numbers there have been just abysmal. They’ve clearly lost market share, and that has a bigger impact in the long term than even Yeezy does,” said Morningstar analyst David Swartz.

First-quarter sales in Greater China fell by 9.4 percent in currency-neutral terms from the same period last year, Adidas reported on Friday, saying there is still uncertainty around the recovery in China.

Though it is hard to find a global consumer brand that wasn’t negatively impacted by China’s zero-COVID restrictions in 2022, Adidas’ fall was more precipitous than its peers.

Its problems in the China market were apparent long before rolling lockdowns hit Chinese consumer sentiment and retail sales last year.

Since 2019 Adidas has seen its market share in China fall from 19 percent to 11 percent, according to Euromonitor figures, allowing local giant Anta to leapfrog into second place in terms of sportswear market share behind Nike.

Adidas was also impacted more heavily than peers by 2020′s Xinjiang cotton controversy, CMBI analyst Walter Woo says, in which Western brands came under attack on Chinese social media over their comments on labour conditions in the province.

A marketing strategy heavy on lifestyle and celebrity ambassadors rather than sportspeople and performance meant celebrities’ pullback from foreign brand endorsements left Adidas less visible in the market.

New CEO Bjorn Gulden flagged in March that Adidas would increase its focus on sports in China, especially soccer and marathons, and sponsor more Chinese athletes.

In addition, China market head Adrian Siu, himself only in his role a year, has begun a multi-pronged turnaround strategy for the market that includes a focus on “hyperlocalisation” and speed, Adidas China insiders told Reuters.

Three sources, who requested anonymity because they aren’t authorised to speak to the media, said this local focus was apparent not only in lifting the proportion of locally designed product for the market to 30 percent from less than 10 percent previously, but also in internal company culture.

Since Hong Kong-native Siu took the helm, meetings have been held in Chinese rather than English, sources said. Another Adidas China source said speed to market is now seen as key, as Chinese consumers relentlessly seek newness.

By Casey Hall

Further Reading

Adidas’ Plans for Yeezy: What We Know

The German sportswear giant hinted it could try to sell already produced sneakers from the collaboration, but predicted its first annual loss in over three decades.

Can Adidas Move On From Yeezy?

Top of incoming CEO Bjørn Gulden’s in-tray will be dealing with unsold Yeezy inventory and reversing the brand’s steep decline in China.

Inside Adidas’ Yeezy Dilemma

The German sportswear giant’s partnership with Ye generated $1.7 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 7 percent of its annual revenue. Now that the company has cut ties with the rapper, will it keep selling Yeezy designs?

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.

Report: US Online Sales to Grow 4.8% in Crucial Holiday Season

Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.

At Coterie New York, The New Rules of Brand Building

To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index