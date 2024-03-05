Beware the ‘Sheinification’ of Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Excess is built into the economics of the industry at every step of the value chain, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
Record-breaking temperatures have turned up the heat on fashion’s climate commitments this year. But the industry still has a long way to go to deliver on its sustainabiity ambitions.
A growing body of consumer surveys suggests interest in sustainable consumption is reaching a tipping point. Those surveys are deeply flawed, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
LVMH and Kering wrote down billions of dollars of unsold inventory last year. What to do with it has become an increasingly complex challenge.
The Swedish company was at the forefront of efforts to scale up supply of more sustainable materials. It filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.
The Swedish textile recycler said it was unable to secure sufficient long-term funds to continue operations.
A landmark piece of legislation designed to make companies accountable for labour abuses and environmental damage in their supply chains has faltered, reflecting growing political opposition to more onerous climate rules.