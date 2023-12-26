The Best of BoF 2023: Fashion’s Sustainability Reckoning

The Business of Fashion
The Zara owner’s push to phase out single-use plastic packaging in the supply chain is being tested by the German online fashion retailer’s refusal to remove the material in the final sale to consumers.
Members of Congress have written to the American Apparel & Footwear Association calling for fashion companies to support higher wages after a wave of protests over pay was met with violence and arrests.
Excess is built into the economics of the industry at every step of the value chain, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
The UN’s annual COP climate summit ended Wednesday with an agreement to transition away from fossil fuels. The fraught, days-long negotiations to get there point to the challenges facing fashion companies seeking to deliver on these ambitions.