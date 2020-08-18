The BoF Podcast: Jerry Lorenzo Says, ‘I Know What I’m Fighting For’

The Business of Fashion
LONDON, United Kingdom — For Fear of God Founder Jerry Lorenzo, being an outsider is an advantage. "I just feel like I never fit," he told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "I've gotten to a place where I'm ok with that and I don't need to fit within fashion to be validated… and so I know that I'm outside but I feel like my strength is that I'm outside. My strength is that I see [things] differently."
Lorenzo has often taken a less-beaten path, but it’s his approach to collection drops — his latest is the first he has released in two years — as well an ability to use fashion as a platform to foster social change, that have helped to position him as an industry leader. An outsider no longer?
