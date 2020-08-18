The BoF Podcast: Jerry Lorenzo Says, ‘I Know What I’m Fighting For’

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — For Fear of God Founder Jerry Lorenzo, being an outsider is an advantage. "I just feel like I never fit," he told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "I've gotten to a place where I'm ok with that and I don't need to fit within fashion to be validated… and so I know that I'm outside but I feel like my strength is that I'm outside. My strength is that I see [things] differently."

Lorenzo has often taken a less-beaten path, but it’s his approach to collection drops — his latest is the first he has released in two years — as well an ability to use fashion as a platform to foster social change, that have helped to position him as an industry leader. An outsider no longer?

"The Pelican Brief," "The Breakfast Club," "License to Drive" and "Rocky IV" are just some of '80s movies Lorenzo often references. "There's something about that time period that to me was the highest level of effortlessness and sophistication," he said. That spirit is alive in his seventh collection, which offers an "unfiltered vision of tailoring and suiting" for the first time, as well as accessories and handknits. "It's a move from an emerging brand to a foundational brand," Lorenzo said. "What we're doing with [this] collection is purely our point of view."

Using his platform, Lorenzo looks to inspire young people to pursue their passions relentlessly in whatever field. "I know what I'm fighting for and I'm clear on that," he said. "Some kids just don't have the example of someone that looks like them… and without that visual example, sometimes it feels impossible… fashion just happens to be the platform that I'm using to do that."

Fear of God might be rooted in streetwear, but Lorenzo explained why it's more than that. "Some people just chalk it up to be a hoodie and that's okay but we understand that we're providing the solution for the lifestyle that today is the modern man," he said. "We're putting out clothes when we feel like… we have something to say… [and] that we have solutions for what's missing in the marketplace. We don't feel like we're operating from a place of a capitalistic spirit, we feel we're proposing what's needed."

