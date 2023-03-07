At Vuitton and Sacai, the Art of Contradiction

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Reactions were mixed to the brand's move to appoint a non-designer as men's creative director. But cultural strategies that stretch beyond fashion may be increasingly pivotal for brands at Vuitton's scale.
A performance by pop superstar Rosalía made Louis Vuitton’s menswear show a memorable spectacle, even as the brand has yet to name a successor to designer Virgil Abloh.
Chitose Abe went back to the source, manifested here in the unabashed sensuality and in the sense of humour of distinctly utilitarian elements that were quintessential Sacai.
Tim Blanks and Imran Amed discuss the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections, including Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry, a transitional show at Gucci and Balenciaga’s first brand statement in the wake of the advertising scandal.
Hollywood has always been close to the designer’s heart, so it was pure kismet that Donatella showed her latest collection in Los Angeles three days before the Oscars.
BoF’s editors pick the top ten shows of the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.
In an age of clickbait fashion, it was acts of reduction that, paradoxically, stood out most, reports Angelo Flaccavento.