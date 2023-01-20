Louis Vuitton Seeks the Spotlight — Designer or Not

The Business of Fashion
From Prada to Dior, fashion’s embrace of Korean pop stars is going into overdrive as brands look to Asian consumers to fuel growth.
Please join us on Thursday, January 26 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST for our next #BoFLIVE as BoF’s Diana Lee and Rawan Maki, along with Giorgio Sarné, chief executive of Stuart Weitzman, and Rachel Makar, director of accessories at StockX, discuss how designer footwear is evolving alongside the tastes of shoe shoppers.
Royalmount is a forthcoming mixed-use shopping district in Montreal oriented around sustainability, inclusivity and connectivity; in a new partnership with Royalmount, BoF Insights will explore how such developments could set the standard for physical retail of the future.
A low-key, transitional menswear show suggested the brand is saving its marketing and financial firepower for its next creative leader.