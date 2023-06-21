Pharrell at Louis Vuitton: When Fashion Became Entertainment

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Reactions were mixed to the brand's move to appoint a non-designer as men's creative director. But cultural strategies that stretch beyond fashion may be increasingly pivotal for brands at Vuitton's scale.
The celebrity music producer has been appointed men’s creative director at luxury’s biggest brand in the first big move by new CEO Pietro Beccari.
Milan men’s fashion week was all about finding new ways of deconstructing manhood, reports Angelo Flaccavento.
Fragmentation is, paradoxically, the strongest through line in menswear today, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
Rose and Nash were the highlights of a truncated London Fashion Week, reports Susanna Lau.
Tim Blanks and Imran Amed discuss the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections, including Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry, a transitional show at Gucci and Balenciaga’s first brand statement in the wake of the advertising scandal.