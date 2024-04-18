From Coachella to Stagecoach: Inside Beauty’s Big Bet on Festival Season

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The brand’s scaled-back Revolve Festival points to a new direction in its signature influencer marketing approach.
The two-weekend music festival kicks off on Friday amid questions about whether it’s losing its cachet with music lovers – and its status as one of fashion’s top marketing opportunities.
The blockbuster album, whose cover features the pop star in a red, white, and blue Rodeo-inspired outfit, could be another watershed moment for the red-hot trend.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
Black founders carry a markedly higher burden when it comes to educating investors on the value and viability of their business ideas — but there is an art and science behind knowing when your brand is ready and what kind of investors will be the best fit.
Landing a retail partnership is often seen as a major milestone for beauty founders — but it brings a bevy of new challenges, from the logistical complexities to setting a marketing budget. Black entrepreneurs, who typically have far less capital to work with, often face tough choices.
The firm has been working on a listing since at least 2022, with previous attempts buffeted by volatile markets.
In a three-part series, The Business of Beauty explores how Black founders Monique Rodriguez, Danessa Myricks and more built, launched and scaled their multi-million-dollar businesses. In part one, a look at how these entrepreneurs found their niche and harnessed early lessons that were critical to their growth