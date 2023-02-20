Emily Weiss is the LeBron James of Beauty

The Business of Fashion
After a rough few years, the beauty brand is opening a new SoHo flagship, will soon launch at Sephora and is planning a busy slate of product releases. Sources say sales of $275 million this year aren’t out of the question.
CEO JuE Wong called the the claims “frivolous.”
Booming beauty service chains like HeyDay and Ever/Body are hoping for recession proof success. But their next stage of growth — in the midst of competition for labour and customers — will bring about new challenges.
The Gen-Z favourite brand debuted its first-ever TV commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge hot off While Lotus buzz, in a prime-time Super Bowl spot — signalling the size of its ambitions.