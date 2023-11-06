Checking In on Instagram’s Threads

The Business of Fashion
Meta’s social network, which launched Wednesday, is the biggest competitor yet to the Elon Musk-owned platform and potentially gives fashion an important new channel for reaching audiences.
Brands including Nike, American Eagle and Fashion Nova have jumped on Meta’s Twitter alternative, but the app has yet to prove its staying power or that it offers real benefits to fashion brands.
A certain alpine flower with appeal to theatre kids and trust funders alike is suddenly everywhere.
CEO Tarang Amin told Business of Beauty he expects annual revenue to hit $1 billion ‘sooner rather than later’ and is open to more acquisitions.
Travel retail’s slow rebound drove the beauty conglomerate to its fifth straight quarter of declines.
With specialist stores like Shen Beauty shuttering, and Farfetch selling off Violet Grey, a cloudy future looms for cult retailers.