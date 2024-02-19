Kosas Masters the Art of Reinvention

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Now that the market has stabilised, beauty brands of all shapes and sizes are eager to get their dues. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year including Kosas, Summer Fridays and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.
Minimalist and maximalist makeup aesthetics duel it out on TikTok as influencers and brands aim to keep up with the cultural zeitgeist.
Gen-Z’s bright aesthetic may be rising in popularity, but the generation’s individualistic nature may keep it from becoming a full-blown phenomenon.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
How women are claiming their space… and their blow dry routines.
Suddenly, people are talking about backstage beauty again, largely thanks to the ghostly looks McGrath created for John Galliano. Just as surprising: her brand didn’t immediately come out with a new product. Did we just witness an actual, authentic moment of artistic genius at fashion week of all places?
Aurelius, the German restructuring specialist, has broken up two other UK retailers.
Since the brand was founded in 1976, it has served as a gateway to adolescence for generations of young people.