The Fight For Beauty’s Top Talent

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Il Makiage owner Oddity Tech’s stock-market debut could be the start of a wave of fashion and beauty listings. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
While the beauty conglomerate is in the midst of restructuring its global business, one of its most famous celebrity founders is said to be taking her brand back.
The summer movie’s influence on fashion is undeniable, but most collaborations and product pushes in makeup, skin care and hair care are falling flat.
The US-based beauty conglomerate is exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange, citing access to new investors and a desire to shore up its French heritage. What a listing’s structure and benefits would look like remain to be seen.