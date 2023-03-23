What Beauty Can Learn From Booze

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Dries Van Noten, Charlotte Tilbury, Byredo… While reinforcing its position in designer fragrances, the Spanish owner of Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier has diversified its business with an acquisition spree. CEO Marc Puig unpacks the strategy.
Just over a year after Blackstone acquired a majority stake in the sunscreen label, CEO Amanda Baldwin opens up about how Supergoop plans to keep growing in new markets.
Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, who took the helm of the storied department story in September, is looking to find the sweet spot between leveraging new growth prospects and revamping brick-and-mortar.
Following a $6 million Series A funding round, the sunscreen brand prepares to move past its club of creative clientele and reach the masses.