Why Japanese Beauty Giants Are Buying Up Global Brands

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Tokyo-based group behind brands such as John Frieda, Jergens and Bioré and the Melbourne company known for its sunscreen and self-tanning products did not disclose terms of the deal.
Japanese beauty giant Shiseido is facing competition from younger, buzzier J-Beauty rivals and trying to modernise its approach.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features India’s Reliance Retail, garment worker casualties in Bangladesh and a landmark counterfeiting case in China.
The Melbourne-based multi-brand retailer has kept both local and international competitors at bay with a regional store footprint four times larger than Sephora’s.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Chinese investment in Egypt’s textile industry, plans to save Costa Brazil and fresh calls for Bangladeshi garment factories to pay workers more.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features the Chinese boycott of Japanese cosmetics, Mexico’s designer showcase and the industry impact of the Middle East crisis.